SOFTS-Raw sugar gains as fears over Brazil output linger

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday amid improved sentiment in the wider financial markets and as investors held to the view that top producer Brazil will increase ethanol output this season at the expense of sugar. MKTS/GLOBO/R

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 19.96 cents per lb at 1250 GMT, having hit a one-month high of 20.24 cents on Tuesday on fears of a frost in Brazil.

* Dealers said so long as uncertainty over Brazilian production levels remain, sugar should stay supported.

* Brazilian cane mills are expected to favour production of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, over sugar this season due to rising energy prices.

* Sugar is also being supported by rising grains and fertiliser prices.

* Weighing on prices, however, are rising Indian exports. Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $555.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.3% to $2.1600 per lb after sliding 4% on Wednesday as investor fears over frost risk in top producer Brazil faded.

* Brazil's 2022 coffee production isprojected at 53.43 million 60 kg bags, food supply agency Conab said, down from its January view of 55.74 million bags.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,068 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.7% to $2,416 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early January at $2,412.

* Concerns about demand amid rising global inflation and the war in Ukraine are pressuring cocoa prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.4% to 1,742 pounds per tonne​​​, having hit its lowest since late March at 1,739.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by John Stonestreet)

