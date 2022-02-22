SOFTS-Raw sugar gains as escalating Russia-Ukraine tension boosts oil

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions boosted energy prices, while London cocoa futures plumbed fresh six-week lows.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 18.38 cents per lb at 1324 GMT.

* Oil prices rose to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. O/R

* Germany put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on hold in response to Moscow's move. O/R

* Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert production from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Dealers said that given Russia is one of the largest energy exporters, sugar price risks are skewed to the upside.

* "Sugar can only ignore the demand for ethanol so long," they said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $491.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.2% to 1,709, having hit a six-week low of 1,705 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said cocoa was under pressure from hedge selling from top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* The discount for May cocoa futures versus July LCCc2-LCCc3 is widening, they said, indicating ample nearby supply.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,619 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1% to $2.4360 per lb.

* Dealers said the Ukraine crisis is prompting investors to dump assets perceived as risky, while a surprising addition of new coffee to be graded for ICE certification is also weighing on prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,215 a tonne.

