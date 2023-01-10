SOFTS-Raw sugar gains, arabica hits lowest in nearly a month

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, recovering from Monday's two-month lows, while arabica coffee hit its lowest in nearly a month.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 1.4% to 19.43 cents per lb at 1256 GMT, after touching 18.92 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said the recent fund long liquidation has dried up and sugar looks set to consolidate around current levels provided the largely negative macro economic signals do not worsen.

* In the background, Brazil's decision not to reinstate federal taxes on gasoline continues to weigh, as it could encourage more use of cane to produce sugar rather than ethanol.

* Dealers are also monitoring political unrest in Brazil after supporters of the country's former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital over the weekend.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.2% to $547.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.9% to $1.5660 per lb, having hit a low of $1.5575.

* Favourable weather in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks are weighing on arabica.

* Dealers noted, however, the market expects around 17,000 lots of futures will be bought on the Bloomberg commodity index this week.

* "We expect this buying to bring coffee futures back to $1.75," said a dealer.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $1,855 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's 2022 coffee exports rose 13.8% year on year in 2022, data showed.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.7% to $2,646 a tonne. The contract hit the highest since mid-February on Monday at $2,699.

* Climate42 said there have been extreme temperature swings over the last month in top producer Ivory Coast. As a result, cocoa trees depleted their water reserves at a higher rate and fresh flowering was probably inhibited.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.9% to 2,047 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)

