Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar gains, arabica coffee hits lowest in 1-1/2 year

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

January 10, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE gained more than 2% on Tuesday, recovering from Monday's two-month lows, while arabica coffee hit its lowest in 1-1/2 year.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.47 cent, or 2.5%, at 19.64 cents per lb, after touching 18.92 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said the recent fund long liquidation has dried up and sugar looks set to consolidate around current levels provided the largely negative macro economic signals do not worsen.

* In the background, Brazil's decision not to reinstate federal taxes on gasoline continues to weigh, as it could encourage more use of cane to produce sugar rather than ethanol.

* Good prospects for production in major countries such as Brazil, India and Thailand help to put a lid on prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $10.60, or 2.0%, at $546.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 7.15 cents, or 4.5%, at $1.509 per lb​​, having hit a low of $1.4910. It was the first time arabica traded below the $1.50 level since early July 2021.

* Favourable weather in top producer Brazil, where rains have been constant over the main coffee belt of South Minas Gerais, and rising exchange stocks are weighing on arabica.

* Dealers noted, however, the market expects some buying in the market related to rebalancing of some funds that track commodities indexes such as BCOM and GSCI.

* "We expect this buying to bring coffee futures back to $1.75," said a dealer.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $20, or 1.1%, at $1,840 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's 2022 coffee exports rose 13.8% year on year in 2022, data showed.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 settled down $86, or 3.2%, to $2,604 a tonne. The contract hit the highest since mid-February on Monday at $2,699.

* Cocoa weather forecaster Climate42 said there have been extreme temperature swings over the last month in top producer Ivory Coast. As a result, cocoa trees depleted their water reserves at a higher rate and fresh flowering was probably inhibited.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 36 pounds, or 1.7%, to 2,030 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis, David Evans and Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.