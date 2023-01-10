SOFTS-Raw sugar gains, arabica coffee hits lowest in 1-1/2 year

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE gained more than 2% on Tuesday, recovering from Monday's two-month lows, while arabica coffee hit its lowest in 1-1/2 year.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.47 cent, or 2.5%, at 19.64 cents per lb, after touching 18.92 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said the recent fund long liquidation has dried up and sugar looks set to consolidate around current levels provided the largely negative macro economic signals do not worsen.

* In the background, Brazil's decision not to reinstate federal taxes on gasoline continues to weigh, as it could encourage more use of cane to produce sugar rather than ethanol.

* Good prospects for production in major countries such as Brazil, India and Thailand help to put a lid on prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $10.60, or 2.0%, at $546.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 7.15 cents, or 4.5%, at $1.509 per lb​​, having hit a low of $1.4910. It was the first time arabica traded below the $1.50 level since early July 2021.

* Favourable weather in top producer Brazil, where rains have been constant over the main coffee belt of South Minas Gerais, and rising exchange stocks are weighing on arabica.

* Dealers noted, however, the market expects some buying in the market related to rebalancing of some funds that track commodities indexes such as BCOM and GSCI.

* "We expect this buying to bring coffee futures back to $1.75," said a dealer.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $20, or 1.1%, at $1,840 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's 2022 coffee exports rose 13.8% year on year in 2022, data showed.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 settled down $86, or 3.2%, to $2,604 a tonne. The contract hit the highest since mid-February on Monday at $2,699.

* Cocoa weather forecaster Climate42 said there have been extreme temperature swings over the last month in top producer Ivory Coast. As a result, cocoa trees depleted their water reserves at a higher rate and fresh flowering was probably inhibited.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 36 pounds, or 1.7%, to 2,030 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis, David Evans and Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.