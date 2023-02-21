SOFTS-Raw sugar gains amid ongoing worries over India supply

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday supported by ongoing worries about output in India, a top producer, while arabica coffee matched Friday's near four-month high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 21.61 cents per lb at 1251 GMT, still short of a six-year peak of 21.89 cents hit early Feb.

* Dealers said sugar continues to derive support from chatter that production in India will drop rapidly over the remainder of the season due to the cane maturing early and losing weight.

* They noted that Alvean, the world's largest sugar trader, is pegging Indian production at 33.5 million tonnes this season, with many others seeing it even lower.

* Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar International WLIL.SI reported a 27% rise in its full-year net profit, underpinned by its oilseeds and grains business and robust performances across core segments like sugar.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $572.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $1.8535 per lb, having matched Friday's peak of $1.8685 earlier, which was the highest since late October.

* The market has been driven primarily by concern over soaring prices in the physical markets in top producers Brazil and Colombia.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,104 a tonne after touching a four-month high of $2,126.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.2% to 2,139 pounds a tonne. It had risen on Friday to a six-year high of 2,155 pounds.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) said on Monday that Ivorian cocoa exporters would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown in port arrivals.

* The CCC was responding to reports that cocoa exporters in the world's top-producing nation were close to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the main harvest.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,797 a tonne, having hit its highest in a year at $2,812.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)

