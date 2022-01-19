SOFTS-Raw sugar gains 2.2% as crude oil surges; coffee also up

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose more than 2% to hit a 2-1/2-week high on Wednesday as crude oil surged due to an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey and geopolitical tensions in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. O/R

High energy prices tempt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up cane-based ethanol output at the expense of sugar.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.41 cent, or 2.2%, at 19.07 cents per lb. The contract earlier hit 19.15 cents, its highest since late December.

* Dealers said many analysts see crude continuing to improve, which could have a significant bearing on how much cane Brazilian mills divert from sugar to ethanol when the 2022/23 season starts around April.

* "If the crude price trend continues, then the mix for sugar in Brazil will fall from the 46% many estimate for the 2022/23 season," said a U.S.-based broker, referring to the amount of cane mills would use to make sugar, the rest going to ethanol.

* "Many don’t think the mix could fall below 45% it seems, but that would remove 750 K tons of sugar production," he said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.00, or 0.2%, to $510.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 4.85 cents, or 2.0%, at $2.4445 per lb​​, earlier hitting the highest prices since Dec. 8 at $2.45/lb.

* Dealers said that stocks in consuming countries continue to fall while production prospects look gloomy.

* Green coffee stored at ports in the United States fell by 10,029 60-kg bags by end-December to the lowest level since June.

* Brazil's food supply agency Conab forecast arabica production at 38.78 million bags in 2022, smaller than the market expects.

* HedgePoint analyst Natalia Gandolphi said the global arabica market could see a deficit of 1 million to 3 million bags.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $30, or 1.4%, to $2,225 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,764 pounds per tonne​.

* Europe's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose 6.3% from a year earlier to 365,826 tonnes, data showed.

* "The data point to very robust cocoa demand in Europe," said Commerzbank in a note.

* Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S expects chocolate sales to grow 5-7% this year, following double-digit growth last year.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $26, or 1.0%, to $2,657 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.