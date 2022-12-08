Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar gains 1%, robusta coffee hits to 1-1/2 month high

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

December 08, 2022 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose for a second session on Thursday helped by adverse weather in Brazil and India, with hopes that demand from China should improve also driving prices.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.2 cents, or 1.0%, at 19.68 cents per lb, after gaining 0.5% on Wednesday.

* Dealers cited concerns that weather issues in top producers Brazil and India might hit production, although they said traders are waiting for more details.

* As such, prices should consolidate at current levels with a bullish bias likely to result in a slow uptick, they said.

* Oil prices rose thanks to hopes that easing anti-COVID-19 measures in China will revive demand. Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to produce more ethanol at the expense of sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.50, or 0.7%, at $540.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 ended stable at $1,918 per tonne, having hit the highest price in 6 weeks earlier at $1,935.

* Coffee output in top robusta producer Vietnam is expected to drop by a fifth in the current crop year as extended rains and lower levels of nutrition have hit the quality of beans, traders said.

* For the first 11 months of 2022, Vietnam exported 1.58 million tonnes of coffee, up 12.9% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.5 cents, or 0.9%, at $1.587 per lb.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose $50, or 2.0%, to $2,542 a tonne. The contract hit the highest price in three weeks earlier at $2,552 per tonne.

* Cocoa plantations in Africa's largest-producing countries, including the world's No. 1 exporter Ivory Coast, are estimated to have greater resilience than usual in the coming dry season, a Climate42 agricultural weather report said on Thursday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 23 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,978 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Shounak Dasgupta)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.