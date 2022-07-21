SOFTS-Raw sugar futures weaken, coffee and cocoa also down

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE were slightly lower on Thursday, weakened by slumping energy prices, while coffee and cocoa prices also fell. O/R

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.75% to 18.53 cents per lb by 1347 GMT.

* Dealers said that weaker fuel prices in Brazil meant it was now significantly more profitable for mills to use cane to make sugar than biofuel ethanol, raising the prospect of increased production of the sweetener.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $535.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1% to $2.1590 per lb, slipping back after climbing to a peak of $2.1860 on Wednesday - the highest level in more than one week.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by falling stocks. ICE certified stocks, as of July 20, stood at only 718,617 bags after dropping by about 28% in the past month.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $1,990 a tonne.

* Vietnam coffee prices on Thursday were unchanged from a week ago, traders said, with coffee exports from the country having declined because of tight supplies.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 2.5% to $2,308 a tonne.

* Dealers said North American second-quarter cocoa grind data, due later on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus as they keep a close watch on whether global economic woes are beginning to affect consumption.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.7% to 1,717 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

