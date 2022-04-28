SOFTS-Raw sugar futures steady as strong dollar, Brazil supplies cap market

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures steadied on Thursday but remained not far off Wednesday's one month low under pressure from a firm dollar and good supply prospects from top producer Brazil.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Friday, edged up 0.1% to 19.03 cents per lb at 1108 GMT, having hit its lowest level since March 18 at 18.80 cents on Wednesday.

* The dollar index rose to its highest in five years versus a currency basket on Thursday. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as sugar costlier for non-U.S. investors. FRX/

* Dealers said a lack of selling or buying interest from the trade was giving undue influence to macroeconomic factors such as the dollar. They expect sugar to stay range-bound between 18.50 and 19.50 cents for now.

* On the supply side, Brazil's government expects sugar production to grow 15% in the new season and ethanol output to fall.

* Further out, Rabobank said it expects sugar prices to average 19.60 cents in the third quarter, up from 19.30 cents in the second, given potential Russian energy export disruptions, global fertiliser shortages and tensions linked to forthcoming Brazilian elections.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $520.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $2.1625 per lb, having hit the lowest level since March 30 at $2.1455 on Wednesday.

* "Demand is the overriding concern (in coffee). Increasing chances of a prolonged war and recession in Europe lead to caution, especially given very high prices and a drop in disposable income," Rabobank said in a note.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 dipped 0.1% to $2,031 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,542 a tonne, recovering some ground after Tuesday's fall to an eight-week low of $2,478.

* Cocoa, like coffee, is under pressure from concerns over weak demand.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 1,795 pounds per tonne​.

