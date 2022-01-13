SOFTS-Raw sugar futures steady as fund selling dries up, coffee falls

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday as fund selling dried up and the wider financial markets recovered. Coffee futures fell, with robusta coffee heading back towards Monday's 1-month low. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.1% to 18.33 cents per lb at 1253 GMT, but remained some way off Monday's 5-1/2 month trough of 17.60.

* Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, confirmed a jump of about 90% in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday as improved sugar market prices boosted earnings.

* "With a further deficit in the world sugar balance in the 2021/22 marketing year, the world market environment is expected to remain positive," Suedzucker said.

* France's Tereos, the world's second largest sugar producer by volume, has sealed an agreement with grain cooperative Axereal to sell its stake in their malt business and is consulting unions on a plan to close its sugar activities in Romania, it said in a document to investors.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $501.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 slid 1.6% to $2,246 a tonne, nearing Monday's 1-month low of $2,240.

* Dealers cited talk that robusta coffee from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, is finally heading to ICE-certified warehouses, as premiums for the coffee fall, offsetting high shipping costs.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in December rose 57.6% from November, though for 2021 as a whole, the country's exports of coffee were down 0.2% from a year earlier, data showed.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.4020 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, have sold 82% of the 2021/22 crop by Jan. 10, outpacing the historical average of 74% for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1% to $2,585 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-December on Tuesday at $2,604/tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,725 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.