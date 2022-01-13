Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures steady as fund selling dries up, coffee falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday as fund selling dried up and the wider financial markets recovered. Coffee futures fell, with robusta coffee heading back towards Monday's 1-month low. [MKTS/GLOB] [FRX/]

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Thursday as fund selling dried up and the wider financial markets recovered. Coffee futures fell, with robusta coffee heading back towards Monday's 1-month low. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.1% to 18.33 cents per lb at 1253 GMT, but remained some way off Monday's 5-1/2 month trough of 17.60.

* Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, confirmed a jump of about 90% in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday as improved sugar market prices boosted earnings.

* "With a further deficit in the world sugar balance in the 2021/22 marketing year, the world market environment is expected to remain positive," Suedzucker said.

* France's Tereos, the world's second largest sugar producer by volume, has sealed an agreement with grain cooperative Axereal to sell its stake in their malt business and is consulting unions on a plan to close its sugar activities in Romania, it said in a document to investors.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $501.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 slid 1.6% to $2,246 a tonne, nearing Monday's 1-month low of $2,240.

* Dealers cited talk that robusta coffee from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, is finally heading to ICE-certified warehouses, as premiums for the coffee fall, offsetting high shipping costs.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in December rose 57.6% from November, though for 2021 as a whole, the country's exports of coffee were down 0.2% from a year earlier, data showed.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.4020 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, have sold 82% of the 2021/22 crop by Jan. 10, outpacing the historical average of 74% for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1% to $2,585 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-December on Tuesday at $2,604/tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,725 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular