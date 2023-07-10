News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip while cocoa prices climb

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

July 10, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday, weighed down partly by the strong pace of production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while cocoa futures climbed, buoyed by tight supplies.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 1.2% to 23.25 cents per lb by 1021 GMT.

* Brazil's cane industry group Unica is expected to release sugar and ethanol production data covering the second half of June later this week.

* Queensland Sugar Limited said the first shipment of raw sugar to Britain under the free trade agreement between the two countries was loaded in the port of Townsville on Monday.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, fell 1.1% to $658.50 per metric ton.

* The open interest on the August contract has been falling steadily in the run-up to expiry and stood at 11,580 lots, as of July 7, equating to 579,000 metric tons of sugar.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 2,615 pounds per metric ton with the market climbing back up towards last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight, partly driven by a drop in production in Ivory Coast.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.238 million tonnes by July 9 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 4.3% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* They noted, however, concern that high prices could reduce demand for cocoa.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind is due to be issued on Thursday.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $3,351 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.5% at $1.6010 per lb.

* Dealers noted funds have been extending a short position in arabica coffee as the harvest in top producer Brazil continues to make good progress.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,593 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.