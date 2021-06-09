SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip, cocoa steadies near one-month low

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Wednesday as dealers continue to watch the rains in top producer Brazil, while cocoa steadied near the previous session's one-month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.1% to 17.69 cents per lb at 1142 GMT.

* Dealers said while the market is firmly range bound between 17.30 and 17.80, the current rains in top producer Brazil might deter investors from better up the price for now.

* Recent gains in the Brazilian real versus the dollar BRL= are meanwhile deterring exporters from selling by reducing returns on dollar-priced sugar in local currency terms.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​fell 0.3% to $464.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $1.6040 per lb. It hit a 4-1/2 year high last week but has been mostly retreating since then.

* The market continues to watch rain levels in top producer Brazil, after prolonged dryness damaged the current crop and might have hit next year's.

* "IRI forecast likely dry weather for most of the rest of the year in the south of Brazil. However in our opinion it is still far too early to speculate with much certainty for the 2022/23 (crop)," said Rabobank in a note.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $29, or 1.8%, at $1,596 a tonne, having hit its highest in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday at $1,693.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​​​was flat at 1,613 pounds per tonne​, having hit its lowest since early May on Tuesday.

* Dealers noted a widening discount for September versus December cocoa LCC-2=R, indicating ample nearby supply.

* The world's top cocoa producer Ivory Coast had sold 950,000 tonnes of cocoa in contracts by the end of May for the 2021/2022 season at a country discount instead of its usual country premium, regulator and industry sources said.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 slipped 0.1% to $2,415 a tonnes, having also hit its lowest since early May on Tuesday.

(Editing by Jason Neely)

