SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip; cocoa, coffee also down

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday as the market slipped further from a recent 12-year high, while cocoa and coffee prices also eased.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.46 cent, or 1.7%, at 26.27 cents per lb. The contract expired on Friday with a record delivery of 2.87 million metric tons, which is usually seen as bearish signal.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in oil prices had not yet triggered a shift in the use of cane in centre-south Brazil. Cane can be used to make either sugar or biofuel ethanol.

* "The surge in oil prices has failed to lend support of late despite it making ethanol production more attractive," Commerzbank said in a note.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in futures of raw sugar in the week to Sept. 26, the CFTC said.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.70, or 1.5%, to $705.90 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 18 pounds, or 0.6%, at 2,915 pounds per ton.

* Dealers said concerns about weakening demand had helped stall the recent run-up in prices to a 46-year high.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by concerns about crop disease in West Africa, the most important producing region for cocoa.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $41, or 1.2%, to $3,418 a ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 settled down $7, or 0.3%, at $2,462 a ton.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 7.3% in the first nine months of 2023 from a year earlier to 1.27 million metric tons, equivalent to 21.6 million 60 kg (130 pound) bags, the General Statistics Office said on Friday.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.05 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.4615 per lb​.​

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Varun H K, Louise Heavens and Shilpi Majumdar)

