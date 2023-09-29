SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip; cocoa, coffee also down

Updates prices

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday as the market slipped further from a recent 12-year high, while cocoa and coffee prices also eased.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.6% to 26.31 cents per lb by 1445 GMT.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in oil prices had not yet triggered a shift in the use of cane in centre-south Brazil. Cane can be used to make either sugar or biofuel ethanol.

* "The surge in oil prices has failed to lend support of late despite it making ethanol production more attractive," Commerzbank said in a note.

* Brazil's centre-south sugar production rose 8.54% in the first half of September compared with last year, totalling 3.12 million metric tons, data from industry group UNICA showed earlier this week.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $708.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to ​2,921 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said concerns about weakening demand had helped stall the recent run-up in prices to a 46-year high.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by concerns about crop disease in West Africa, the most important producing region for cocoa.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.1% to $3,420 a tonne.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.1% to $2,467 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 7.3% in the first nine months of 2023 from a year earlier to 1.27 million metric tons, equivalent to 21.6 million 60 kg (130 pound) bags, the General Statistics Office said on Friday.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.1% to $1.4555 per lb.​

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Varun H K and Louise Heavens)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.