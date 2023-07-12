SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip, cocoa and arabica also down

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday although the market remained stuck within its recent narrow range while cocoa and arabica coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.7% to 23.36 cents per lb by 1112 GMT.

* Dealers said weak physical demand was helping to weigh on prices although lower-than-expected production in Brazil was helping to underpin the market.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 7.6% in the second half of June when compared with a year earlier to 2.7 million metric tons, industry group UNICA said on Tuesday.

* The data was below market expectations for 2.88 million tons production, with sugarcane crush also less than expected.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, fell 0.8% to $673.10 per metric ton with a small delivery expected.

* The open interest on the August contract has been falling steadily in the run-up to expiry and stood at 9,671 lots, as of July 10, equating to 483,550 metric tons of sugar.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,598 pounds per metric ton with the market consolidating just below last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers noted July's premium to September LCC-1=R had been falling sharply in the run-up to the front month's expiry on Friday and was indicated at around 67 pounds, down from more than 200 pounds a few days ago.

* Dealers noted concern that the recent run-up in prices could reduce demand for cocoa.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, due to be issued on Thursday, is expected to be flat to slightly lower than the same period last year.

* The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.03% to $3,331 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.1% at $1.5735 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,575 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.