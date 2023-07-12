News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip, cocoa and arabica also down

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

July 12, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday although the market remained stuck within its recent narrow range while cocoa and arabica coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.7% to 23.36 cents per lb by 1112 GMT.

* Dealers said weak physical demand was helping to weigh on prices although lower-than-expected production in Brazil was helping to underpin the market.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 7.6% in the second half of June when compared with a year earlier to 2.7 million metric tons, industry group UNICA said on Tuesday.

* The data was below market expectations for 2.88 million tons production, with sugarcane crush also less than expected.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, fell 0.8% to $673.10 per metric ton with a small delivery expected.

* The open interest on the August contract has been falling steadily in the run-up to expiry and stood at 9,671 lots, as of July 10, equating to 483,550 metric tons of sugar.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,598 pounds per metric ton with the market consolidating just below last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Dealers noted July's premium to September LCC-1=R had been falling sharply in the run-up to the front month's expiry on Friday and was indicated at around 67 pounds, down from more than 200 pounds a few days ago.

* Dealers noted concern that the recent run-up in prices could reduce demand for cocoa.

* Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, due to be issued on Thursday, is expected to be flat to slightly lower than the same period last year.

* The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.03% to $3,331 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.1% at $1.5735 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,575 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.