SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip as oil falls; cocoa also slides

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slipped on Thursday as oil prices fell on renewed recession fears, though losses were limited by signs of tightening nearby supplies and overall strength in white sugar.

Cocoa also slipped.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.7% to 17.93 cents per lb at 1046 GMT, having closed up 0.4% on Wednesday.

* Dealers noted strength in white sugar and the increased premium for October versus March sugar futures SB-1=R, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* In the wider markets, however, oil prices fell as China's extension of lockdown measures to curb the COVID-19 spread exacerbated concerns over a global economic slowdown. O/R

* Lower oil prices can tempt cane mills in top producer Brazil to raise sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Sept. 15, fell 0.4% to $568.80 a tonne, having hit a near two-month high on Monday.

* The European Union is expected to have a shortfall of 785,000 tonnes of sugar (white value) in the new season that starts in October as plants started beet processing earlier than normal.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,337 a tonne, having hit a two week low of $2,329.

* Dealers said industrial buyers are relatively comfortable with about 9-10 months of price cover and a waiting for a price correction before stepping back in to buy.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1% to 1,844 pounds per tonne​​, having hit a one week low of 1,842.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed at $2.2320 per lb, having slid 3.0% on Wednesday.

* The dollar index slipped off its highs, deterring exporters in top producer Brazil from selling by lowering returns in local currency terms. FRX/.

* More rain is forecast in southern coffee areas in Brazil, though conditions are dry overall, with ongoing La Nina, which usually causes drier-than-normal weather, ongoing.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,261 a tonne.

* Vietnam's Central Highlands, the Asian country's coffee belt, is expected to face heavy rains but the weather conditions are unlikely to delay the robusta harvest.

