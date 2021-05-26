SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip; arabica holds onto gains

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped on Wednesday after a strong close in the prior session, while arabica coffee prices steadied in sight of recent four year highs.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 16.90 cents per lb at 1144 GMT, having recovered on Tuesday from Monday's one-month low of 16.54 cents.

* Dealers said raw sugar remains relatively well supplied and there is little reason for prices to rally significantly. They added the past two weeks of rains in Brazil's sugar growing areas should relieve some of the soil dryness.

* Brazil sugar industry group Unica will release harvest data for the first half of May at 1300 GMT.

* Pricing agency S&P Global Platts sees sugar production slipping to 2.17 million tonnes versus 2.50 million tonnes last season.

* The EU's crop monitoring unit has slightly lowered its estimate of the sugar beet crop yield to 75.5 t/ha from 75.6 t/ha.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $453.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.2% to $1.5085 per lb, having hit a four-year high last week on worries over falling output in top producer Brazil.

* Brazilian coffee trader Comexim said not much rainfall is forecasted for the next seven days in Brazil's coffee growing regions.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil are trying to renegotiate their sales contracts with exporters and traders at higher prices, sparking industry fear over widespread defaults.

* Colombia, the world's No. 2 arabica producer, has reached "pre-agreements" with major unions and student groups that the government hopes will end a month of widespread protests that are disrupting exports.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.5% to $1,481 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 0.7% to 1,635 pounds per tonne. GBP/.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,402 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.963 million tonnes between Oct 1 and May 23, exporters estimated, up 7.9% over the previous season.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Louise Heavens)

