SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip, arabica coffee hits 3-week low

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed lower on Thursday under pressure from recession fears, though losses were limited by signs of tightening nearby supplies and overall strength in white sugar.

Arabica coffee futures settled down, hitting the lowest level in three weeks during the session.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1fell 0.12 cents, or 0.7%, to 17.93 cents per lb.

* Despite the negative macroeconomic environment, as another increase in U.S. interest rates looms, dealers noted strength in white sugar and the increased premium for October versus March sugar futures SB-1=R, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Sept. 15, settled up $9.00, or 1.6%, at $580.20 a tonne, having hit a near two-month high on Monday.

* The European Union is expected to have a shortfall of 785,000 tonnes of sugar (white value) in the new season that starts in October as plants started beet processing earlier than normal.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2settled down $22, or 0.9%, at $2,328 a tonne, having hit a three-week low of $2,320.

* Dealers said industrial buyers are relatively comfortable with about 9-10 months of price cover and waiting for a price correction before stepping back in to buy.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 21 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,842 pounds per tonne​​​, having hit a one-week low of 1,841.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2settled down 1.05 cents, or 0.5%, at $2.222 per lb, having hit a three-week low of $2.2065.

* More rain is forecast in southern coffee areas in Brazil, though conditions are dry overall, with ongoing La Nina, which usually causes drier-than-normal weather, ongoing.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $38, or 1.7%, at $2,276 a tonne.

* Vietnam's Central Highlands, the Asian country's coffee belt, is expected to face heavy rains but the weather conditions are unlikely to delay the robusta harvest.

