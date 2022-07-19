SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slip, arabica coffee consolidates

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE fell on Tuesday, weighed down partly by concerns that mills will increase the amount of cane used to produce the sweetener rather than ethanol in Brazil.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 2.3% to 18.96 cents per lb by 1450 GMT.

* Dealers said weaker ethanol prices in Brazil could boost sugar production in the centre-south region as mills find it more profitable to produce the sweetener.

* Rabobank said in a report that ethanol parity had fallen to 16.3 cents per lb likely due to upcoming tax changes which will lower petrol prices, noting the sugar mix during the rest of the season would be closely watched.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.3% to $541.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $2.1435 per lb with the market consolidating after climbing by nearly 8% on Monday.

* Dealers said roaster buying had contributed to the run-up in prices along with a weaker dollar. FRX/

* A further decline in ICE certified stocks to 734,157 bags - the lowest level since August 1999 - also helped support prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.45% to $1,983 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,339 a tonne.

* Dealers said second-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus as they keep a close watch on whether global economic woes are beginning to impact consumption.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.5% to 1,722 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao and David Evans)

