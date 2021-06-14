SOFTS-Raw sugar futures slide; arabica coffee also down

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slid to a more than two-week low on Monday, weakened partly by improving crop outlooks in several key producing countries.

Arabica coffee prices also fell with rains in Brazil and improved situation in Colombia for coffee flow.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.25 cent, or 1.4%, at 17.29 cents per lb, after earlier slipping to 16.93 cents, the weakest level since May 27.

* Dealers said supplies appeared ample, boosted by the strong pace of production in Centre-South Brazil, while the prospects for 2021/22 season crops in key Asian producers India and Thailand were favourable.

* Commodity trader and supply chain services company Czarnikow on Monday forecast a global surplus of 1.5 million tonnes in 2021/22 and 2.7 million tonnes in the current 2020/21 season, driven by rising production.

* Rains in India have helped to improve the production outlook.

* "Cane growing conditions remain promising (in India) with plenty of rain. It was India's second-wettest May in over 100 years and the monsoon rains have arrived on time," Czarnikow said.

* August white sugar LSUc1settled down $2.80, or 0.6%, at $448.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2settled down 3.4 cents, or 2.1%, at $1.562 per lb, having earlier touched a more than two weeks low of $1.537.

* Dealers noted there had been some rain in Brazilian coffee areas and more was forecast during the next few days, which will improve the outlook for next year crop after extreme dry weather in the first half caused concerns about future production.

* The situation in Colombia regarding the flow of coffee and other goods improved, according to local media. The government reported less than 20 blockades in roads in the country, compared to more than 2,000 at the peak of anti-government protests. Talks continue.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $23, or 1.4%, at $1,596 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 14 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,636 pounds per tonne​.

* Above-average rainfall was recorded in Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week, raising expectations for a strong finish of the April-to-September mid-crop cocoa harvest, farmers said on Monday.

* September New York cocoa CCc2​closed up $45, or 1.9%, to $2,447 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Goodman)

