SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise; robusta coffee hits five-week peak

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Thursday, recovering some ground after hitting a seven-week low in the previous session, while robusta coffee rose to a five-week peak.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.16 cent, or 0.9%, at 18.78 cents per lb​.

* Dealers said the market seemed to remain locked in a trading range limited, in the upside, by Indian sugar exports and, in the down side, by the ability of Brazilian mills to produce more ethanol, and less sugar.

* Indian mills have signed contracts to export 8.2 million to 8.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year without government subsidies, a trade body said on Thursday.

* Rabobank sugar analyst Andy Duff said in a report that Brazilian mills have backed off from hedging sugar sales recently, to retain some flexibility to shift cane allocation to ethanol production depending on the relative profitability of the fuel.

* "Brazil's millers are keeping their options open and watching the oil, gasoline, and FX markets more than ever," he said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.40, or 1.0%, to $522.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $2,136, after earlier rising to a five-week peak of $2,159.

* Dealers said supplies were tightening in top robusta producer Vietnam, though the robusta harvest in Brazil is beginning to pick up pace.

* Brazil's green coffee exports fell to 165,744 tonnes in April from 207,170 tonnes a year before, said the government.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.55 cents, or 1.6%, at $2.1725 per lb.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $69, or 2.7%, to $2,511 a tonne.

* Dealers said concerns that demand would be dented by the conflict in Ukraine and lockdowns in China continued to weigh on prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 21 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,798 pounds per tonne​.

