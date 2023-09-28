SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise more than 2%, cocoa also climbs

Includes comments on sugar market, adds closing prices

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up more than 2% on Thursday, climbing back towards a recent 12-year peak as global supplies of the sweetener remain tight, while cocoa prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.6 cent, or 2.3%, at 26.73 cents per lb with the market showing signs of resuming its recent advance after a period of consolidation.

* The market climbed to a 12-year high of 27.62 cents last week, boosted by tightening supplies with production in India and Thailand likely to fall due to dry weather linked to an El Nino weather event.

* The pace of the Brazilian harvest could fall in October, dealers said, as there is forecast for widespread rains in the sugarcane belt.

* Top U.S. sugar producing state Louisiana expects lower output of the sweetener this season, an outcome that will tighten supplies in a market where prices are already hovering around all-time highs.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.30, or 1%, at $716.60 per metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 29 pounds, or 1%, to 2,933 pounds per ton, but remained some way off recent 46-year highs.

* Concerns about weakening demand are helping erase some of the market's recent gains.

* Cocoa remains underpinned however by tight supplies linked to crop disease in top producing region West Africa.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $43, or 1.3%, to $3,459 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 2.05 cents, or 1.4%, at $1.472 per lb​​.

* Green coffee stocks in Japan, the world's fourth largest consumer, rose to 2.49 million bags in August from 2.44 million bags in July, but they are still below the five-year average of 3.02 million bags for August, said the Coffee Trading Academy.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $22, or 0.9%, at $2,469 a ton.

* Vietnam's coffee market remained lacklustre with local prices falling this week ahead of the new harvest, while prices in Indonesia were lower following global cues and a stronger dollar, traders said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan and Shounak Dasgupta)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.