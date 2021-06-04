SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise, focus on Brazil weather

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday as dry conditions in top exporter Brazil remained a key focus while arabica coffee edged up towards a 4-1/2 year peak set earlier this week.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.14 cents, or 0.8%, to 17.57 cents per lb by 1405 GMT.

* Dealers noted showers were forecast in some parts of Brazil over the next few days but there remained significant concern that dry conditions could reduce the cane crush in the key Centre-South region.

* Demand for sugar in Brazil, however, has been weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also led to a shift to using more cane to make the sweetener rather than biofuel ethanol.

* The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Friday forecast a smaller than previously expected global sugar deficit, with the revision driven largely by lower consumption.

* "Consumption was lowered in this assessment to reflect the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil and restrictions on holiday travel," the ISO said.

* India's decision to bring forward sales of fuel containing 20% ethanol to 2023 from 2025 boosted the longer-term outlook for sugar.

* "With sugar cane a key feedstock for ethanol production in India, the measure should see the domestic sugar surplus shrink in the years ahead, and as a result, sugar exports should also slow. Therefore, in the longer term this is a supportive development for the global sugar market," ING said in a report.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $3.70, or 0.8%, to $463.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 0.40 cents, or 0.25%, to $1.58 per lb.

* The market climbed to a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 earlier this week as drought in Brazil posed a threat to next year's harvest.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell by $9, or 0.6%, to $1,580 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $2, or 0.1%, to $2,453 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 1 pound, or 0.1%, to 1,626 pounds a tonne.

