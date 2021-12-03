SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise, cocoa and coffee also up

Commodities

Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, pulling away from the prior session's four-month low, while cocoa and coffee prices also rose boosted by gains in many financial markets including energy and equities. [MKTS/GLOB]

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 18.81 cents per lb by 1252 GMT. The market had dipped to a four-month low of 18.46 cents during the previous session.

* Dealers said there appeared to be solid support around 18.50 cents, a level likely to deter exports from India.

* Gains in energy markets on Friday were also supportive with sugar and biofuel ethanol alternative uses for sugar cane, particularly in Brazil. O/R

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $488.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to 1,691 pounds a tonne. The market fell to a four-month low of 1,629 pounds earlier this week.

* Dealers said the market's focus was on the extent to which the new COVID-19 variant could stall the recent recovery in demand for cocoa.

* "For now, we expect the price of cocoa to rise in 2022 as demand revives, but we note that renewed lockdowns could depress demand and put a ceiling on prices," Fitch Solutions said in a note on Friday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.2% at $2,457 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.4% to $2.3990 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from disruptions to shipments from top producer Brazil.

* Cooxupé, the world's largest coffee co-op and Brazil's number one exporter, cut its projection for 2021 coffee exports to 4.8 million bags from 6.5 million bags previously, saying shipping bottlenecks and a smaller crop are reducing export volumes.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,343 a tonne.

