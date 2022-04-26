SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise buoyed by crude oil gains

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted by a slight recovery in crude oil prices, after a sharp fall in the previous session while the focus remained on demand concerns in China linked to COVID-19 curbs.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.9% at 19.12 cents per lb by 1217 GMT, rebounding from the prior session's four-week low of 18.87 cents.

* Dealers said funds were continuing to scale back a net long position against the backdrop of global economic concerns.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $525.60 a tonne.

* Sugar prices in the United States SFSc1, which hit a 11-year high last year, could reach a new peak in coming months as the market remains well supported and beet planted area is seen falling as some farmers switch to soybeans.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,507 a tonne, recovering some ground after the prior session's fall to a eight week low of $2,482.

* Dealers said lower first-quarter cocoa grinds in North America and Asia had heightened concerns about weak demand.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.9% to 1,766 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $2.2090 per lb, with the market consolidating after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Dealers said coffee had also been weighed by global growth concerns with the outlook for consumption already dented by the conflict in Ukraine.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,061 a tonne.

