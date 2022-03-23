SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise buoyed by crude oil gains

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose on Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains in crude oil and many other commodity markets, while cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 19.28 cents per lb by 1331 GMT with the market boosted by a sharp rise in crude oil prices. O/R

* Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

* Dealers said, however, the market continued to hold within a range of around 18.50 cents to 19.50 cents with an improving outlook for production in India helping to keep a lid on prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $548.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.6% to 1,749 pounds a tonne after climbing to a one-week high of 1,758 pounds.

* Dealers said the outlook on price charts was becoming more bullish following the market's recent gains

* "Indicators point to higher prices, but prices need to break above near term resistance to confirm this," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.4% to $2,622 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $2.2715 per lb.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,160 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

