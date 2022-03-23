SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise buoyed by crude oil gains

Commodities

Raw sugar futures rose on Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains in crude oil and many other commodity markets, while cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 19.28 cents per lb by 1331 GMT with the market boosted by a sharp rise in crude oil prices. O/R

* Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

* Dealers said, however, the market continued to hold within a range of around 18.50 cents to 19.50 cents with an improving outlook for production in India helping to keep a lid on prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $548.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.6% to 1,749 pounds a tonne after climbing to a one-week high of 1,758 pounds.

* Dealers said the outlook on price charts was becoming more bullish following the market's recent gains

* "Indicators point to higher prices, but prices need to break above near term resistance to confirm this," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.4% to $2,622 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $2.2715 per lb.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,160 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

