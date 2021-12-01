SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise buoyed by crude oil gains

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday, regaining ground after recent steep losses, as the market tracked trends in energy prices. O/R

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 18.76 cents per lb by 1158 GMT although the contract remains more than 9% below a 4-1/2 year peak set less than two weeks ago.

* "Fundamentally speaking, on sugar, things tend to look more bullish rather than bearish. But not many are still paying much attention to fundamentals these days remaining hypnotised by the bloodbath that happens especially in crude oil and in the energy complex," CovrigAnalytics said in a weekly update.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $489 a tonne.

* Sugar beet production in France is expected to reach 35 million tonnes this year in a recovery from a very poor 2020 crop, growers group CGB said on Wednesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.1% to 1,635 pounds a tonne after dipping to a four-month low of 1,629 pounds.

* Dealers said concerns that the latest coronavirus variant could stall a recovery in cocoa demand has put the market on the defensive.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.1% at $2,348 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Tuesday estimated that there was a global cocoa surplus of 212,000 tonnes for the 2020/21 season (October-September), down from a previous projection of 230,000 tonnes.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.4% to $2.3790 per lb, climbing back up towards last week's 10-year high of $2.4820.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,276 a tonne.

* Indonesia exported 8,811.44 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in November from Lampung province, local trade office data showed on Wednesday, down 70.8% from the same month last year.

