SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise, Brazil production data awaited

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday, boosted partly by gains in energy prices, as the market awaited the release of closely watched production data covering the Centre-South of Brazil around 1400 GMT. O/R

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 17.57 cents per lb by 1117 GMT, recovering some ground after dipping to a one-year low of 17.35 cents on Tuesday.

* Brazil sugar and ethanol industry group Unica is due to release the data, which includes cane and sugar production during the first half of July.

* Sugar production is expected at 2.84 million tonnes, 4.7%

less than the same period last year, according to a survey from

S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $513.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.6% to $2.1450 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from falling exchange stocks. ICE certified stocks, as of July 26, stood at only 703,310 bags, sharply down from 2.18 million bags a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $1,984 a tonne.

* Food and beverage giant Nestle NESN.S said it has started operations at its new coffee processing plant in Mexico, its largest instant coffee site in the world, where it invested $340 million to process 670,000 bags per year.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $2,395 a tonne, slipping slightly after earlier climbing to a one-month peak of $2,410.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.3% to 1,762 pounds a tonne.

