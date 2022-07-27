SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise, Brazil production data awaited

Commodities

Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday, boosted partly by gains in energy prices, as the market awaited the release of closely watched production data covering the Centre-South of Brazil around 1400 GMT. [O/R]

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 17.57 cents per lb by 1117 GMT, recovering some ground after dipping to a one-year low of 17.35 cents on Tuesday.

* Brazil sugar and ethanol industry group Unica is due to release the data, which includes cane and sugar production during the first half of July.

* Sugar production is expected at 2.84 million tonnes, 4.7%

less than the same period last year, according to a survey from

S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $513.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.6% to $2.1450 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from falling exchange stocks. ICE certified stocks, as of July 26, stood at only 703,310 bags, sharply down from 2.18 million bags a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $1,984 a tonne.

* Food and beverage giant Nestle NESN.S said it has started operations at its new coffee processing plant in Mexico, its largest instant coffee site in the world, where it invested $340 million to process 670,000 bags per year.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $2,395 a tonne, slipping slightly after earlier climbing to a one-month peak of $2,410.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.3% to 1,762 pounds a tonne.

