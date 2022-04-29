SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise as oil gains, Brazil output data disappoints

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as oil prices gained and traders digested data showing worse than expected output in top producer Brazil. O/R

Strong energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in Brazil to produce less sugar and more ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Friday, rose 0.4% to 19.5 cents per lb at 1109 GMT, having hit its lowest since March 18 at 18.80 cents on Wednesday.

* Brazil's center-south cane crushing fell 66.9% in the first half of April versus a year ago, sharply below market expectations.

* Dealers said that with the Brazilian harvest starting slowly the market looks to be well supported until more data becomes available.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $532.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $2.1975 per lb, having hit the lowest level since March 30 at $2.1455 on Wednesday.

* Dealers said exporters in top producer Brazil have been reticent to sell, even in the face of a weakening Brazilian real BRL=. A weak real usually prompts them to sell because it raises returns in local currency terms.

* On the downside, Citi said it has again cut its coffee demand outlook by 0.5 million bags due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the lockdown in Shanghai.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% to $2,090 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are expected to increase 28.4% in the first four months of this year, the General Statistics Office said.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,576 a tonne, recovering some ground after Tuesday's fall to an eight-week low of $2,478.

* "Softer-than-expected first quarter cocoa grindings, amid the Russia/Ukraine conflict and China lockdowns, are weighing. That said, 2021/22 cocoa balances remain in deficit given the substantial short-crop in Ghana," said Citi in its latest monthly report.

* It said prices, which have declined from over the past month from $2,700 to $2,500 a tonne, should find support around current levels.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 1,813 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.