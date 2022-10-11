Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise as CS Brazil output misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE ended higher on Tuesday, buoyed by lower-than-expected production in centre-south Brazil during the second half of September.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.13 cent, or 0.7%, at 18.74 cents per lb boosted by a larger-than-expected drop in production in centre-south Brazil following heavy rainfall.

* Sugar production in centre-south Brazil during the second half of September totalled 1.7 million tonnes, down 27% from the same period a year earlier and below market estimates.

* Dealers said, however, that dry weather is back in most of the centre-south area, allowing mills to resume crop processing, while investors bet that Indian mills are likely to take advantage of higher prices to increase exports.

* Weakness in crude oil prices, driven by recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China, also helped limit gains. O/R

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.60, or 0.5%, to $558.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 15 pounds, or 0.8%, at 1,913 pounds per tonne​, after hitting its highest since May 2020 on Monday at 1,954 pounds.

* London cocoa has gained support lately as the British pound falls, making sterling-priced cocoa cheaper for holders of other currencies. GBP/

* The market focus has also turned to European third-quarter cocoa grind data due on Thursday. A Europe-based dealer said the EU grind number should hold firm as many chocolate makers on the continent have brought forward production for fear of surging energy prices this winter.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $11, or 0.5%, to $2,347 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 0.4 cent, or 0.2%, at $2.1785 per lb.

* The arabica market has been trading in a relatively tight range recently.

* Traders noted falling differentials for Brazilian coffee, which could be a sign of weak demand. But ICE exchange certified stocks fell to a fresh 23-year low on Tuesday.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $8, or 0.4%, to $2,166 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, Barbara Lewis and Vinay Dwivedi)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

