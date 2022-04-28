SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise as Brazil output data disappoints

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed higher on Thursday after data showed top producer Brazil's sugarcane crush fell sharply in the first half of April, though a strong dollar kept gains in check.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Friday, rose 0.4 cent, or 2.1%, to 19.42 cents per lb, having hit its lowest level since March 18 at 18.80 cents on Wednesday.

* Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing fell 66.9% in the first half of April versus a year ago, sharply below market expectations.

* Rabobank said it expects sugar prices to average 19.60 cents in the third quarter, up from 19.30 cents in the second, given potential Russian energy export disruptions, global fertiliser shortages and tensions linked to the forthcoming Brazilian election.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.00, or 0.8%, to $527.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.05 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.176 per lb, having hit the lowest level since March 30 at $2.1455 on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market found some support after falling below the 200-day moving average in the previous session.

* Dry weather is also becoming a concern in top grower Brazil, despite being favourable for harvest. Fields will need more moisture before the next flowering in the second half.

* Citi expects Brazil to produce 65.5 million bags in 2022/23, one of the highest estimates so far in the market. The bank sees the global supply balance shifting from a 7.3 million-bag deficit in 2021/22 to a 3.5 million-bag surplus in 2022/23.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $57, or 2.8%, to $2,089 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $30, or 1.2%, to $2,567 a tonne, recovering some ground after Tuesday's fall to an eight-week low of $2,478.

* Indications of drier-than-normal weather in parts of the cocoa producing region in Africa have strengthened in the latest predictions, weather forecaster Climate42 said.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 27 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,809 pounds per tonne​​.

