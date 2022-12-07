Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise, arabica prices fall 2%

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

December 07, 2022 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Wednesday, underpinned by disruptions to the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil caused by recent rains, while arabica coffee prices eased.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.09 cents, or 0.5%, at 19.48 cents per lb.

* Dealers said that despite the problems for current harvesting, Brazil rains will be beneficial for next year's crop.

* Lower gasoline prices in Brazil helped to limit gains, potentially boosting the use of cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.20, or 0.4%, at $537.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 3.3 cents, or 2.0%, at $1.602 per lb.

* Dealers said the continued rise in exchange stocks of arabica coffee remained a bearish influence.

* ICE certified coffee stocks rose to 658,890 bags on Dec. 7, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 404,597 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $2, or 0.1%, at $1,918 a tonne.

* The market was keeping a close watch on harvest progress in top robusta producer Vietnam with rains leading to some quality concerns.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose $5, or 0.2%, to $2,492 a tonne.

* Environmental and social problems in global cocoa supply chains are likely to continue unless companies pay farmers substantially more for their beans, according to a major report on cocoa sustainability published on Wednesday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2settled up 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,955 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jason Neely and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.