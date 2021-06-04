Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise; arabica coffee also gains

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday as the weather in top exporter Brazil remained a key focus while arabica coffee edged up towards a 4-1/2 year peak set earlier this week.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.16 cents, or 0.9%, to 17.59 cents per lb by 1101 GMT.

* The market was keeping a close watch on the weather in Brazil after recent drought warnings and concerns it could reduce the cane crush in the key Centre-South region.

* Demand for sugar in Brazil, however, has been weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also led to a shift to using more cane to make the sweetener rather than biofuel ethanol.

* The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Friday forecast a smaller than previously expected global sugar deficit, with the revision driven largely by lower consumption.

* "Consumption was lowered in this assessment to reflect the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil and restrictions on holiday travel," the ISO said.

* India's decision to bring forward sales of fuel containing 20% ethanol to 2023 from 2025 boosted the longer-term outlook for sugar.

* "With sugar cane a key feedstock for ethanol production in India, the measure should see the domestic sugar surplus shrink in the years ahead, and as a result, sugar exports should also slow. Therefore, in the longer term this is a supportive development for the global sugar market," ING said in a report.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $4, or 0.9%, to $463.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 0.6 cents, or 0.4%, to $1.5820.

* The market climbed to a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 earlier this week as drought in Brazil posed a threat to next year's harvest.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell by $8, or 0.5%, to $1,581 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $12, or 0.5%, to $2,443 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,620 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

