SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise aided by drop in CS Brazil output

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, buoyed by lower than expected production in Centre-South Brazil during the second half of September.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 18.69 cents per lb by 1426 GMT boosted by a larger-than-expected drop in production in Centre-South Brazil following heavy rainfall.

* Sugar production in Centre-South Brazil during the second half of September totalled 1.7 million tonnes, down 27% from the same period a year ago.

* Dealers said, however, that dry weather is back in most of the Centre-South area, allowing mills to resume crop processing, while investors are betting Indian mills are likely to take advantage of higher prices to export.

* Weakness in crude oil prices, driven by recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China, also helped to limit gains. O/R

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $553.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 1,932 pounds a tonne​ after hitting its highest since May 2020 on Monday at 1,954 pounds.

* London cocoa has gained support as the British pound falls, making sterling-priced cocoa cheaper for holders of other currencies. GBP/

* The market focus has also turned to European third-quarter cocoa grind data due on Thursday. A Europe-based dealer said the EU grind number should hold firm as many chocolate makers on the continent have brought forward production for fear of surging energy prices this winter.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.04% to $2,359 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.1% to $2.1765 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,164 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.