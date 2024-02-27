SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise 3%, cocoa slips from recent peaks

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose 3% on Tuesday to a two-week high amid more pessimistic views regarding the new crop at top grower Brazil which is lacking rain, while slipped back from the previous session's record highs.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.69 cent, or 3%, at 23.84 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that lower rainfall in the key Centre-South region of Brazil would lead to a decline in cane production in the coming 2024/25 season.

* Tereos on Monday forecast that the cane crop would fall below 600 million metric tons from 660 million in 2023/24 because of insufficient rain.

* Traders said that open interest in the spot month is still high at over 47,000 lots with only two trading days left before the expiry.

* Stronger than expected sugar production in Thailand, however, has helped to keep a lid on prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% at $631.70 a metric ton.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1% to 5,497 pounds a metric ton after setting a record high of 5,605 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said short-term supplies were extremely tight after poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, with March's premium to May LCC-1=R widening to about 325 pounds from 240 pounds at Monday's close.

* Adverse weather in Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, could hit output by as much as 25% this season, Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani said on Tuesday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $102, or 1.6%, to $6,455 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $57, or 1.9%, at $3,077 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remained tight with many farmers holding on to supplies in the hope that prices will rise.

* The robusta harvest in Brazil, however, is due to start next month with prospects generally favourable.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 3.45 cents, or 1.9%, at $1.8305 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Mark Potter, David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

