SOFTS-Raw sugar futures retreat further from five-month peak

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday after hitting five-month highs in the previous session, with market participants saying expected ethanol price falls in Brazil should cap prices.

Lower ethanol prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to produce more sugar and less of the biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 19.97 cents per lb by 1536 GMT​​, after climbing to a five-month peak of 20.51 cents on Wednesday.

* "Brazil's spot ethanol prices will likely fall from their current lofty levels as Centre‑South Brazil production ramps up. And those ethanol prices will act as a fundamental anchor for the market," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note.

* Sugarcane growing regions in India, the world's No. 2 producer of the sweetener, are likely to get normal to above normal seasonal rainfall this year, the state-run weather office said.

* May white sugar LSUc1, which expires later this session, fell 0.6% to $572.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 0.3% to 1,801 pounds per tonne​.

* Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind rose 4.4% from a year earlier to 373,498 tonnes, the European Cocoa Association said.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind rose 6.1% year-on-year in March to 52,000 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed.

* Dealers said the grind figures were more or less as expected.

* Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to fall by at least 31% in 2021/22, industry sources said, due to extremely harsh growing conditions.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,635 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $2.2405 per lb, having closed down 3.6% on Wednesday.

* Italian coffee maker Lavazza said it expects a challenging 2022 due to raw material price rises.

* Arabica is facing demand headwinds from the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, but is being underpinned by a relatively strong Brazilian real BRL= and a recent decline in ICE certified stocks. KC-TOT-TOT

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.3% to $2,099 a tonne.

* The robusta coffee discount to ICE futures in top producer Vietnam remained steady this week on thin buying demand and lower stockpiles at the end of the harvest season.

