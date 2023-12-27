SOFTS-Raw sugar futures recover to end up, coffee prices climb

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered late in the session on Wednesday to end slightly up after earlier falling towards the previous session's 11-month low, with the strong pace of production in Brazil keeping the market on the defensive.

Coffee futures rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.07 cent, or 0.3%, at 20.60 cents per lb, after dipping on Tuesday to a low of 20.03 cents for the weakest level since Jan. 25.

* Dealers said speculators were continuing to liquidate long positions against the backdrop of strong production from Brazil's centre-south region.

* Brazil's largest sugar group Raizen said on Wednesday its sugarcane crushing was 14% up from last year so far.

* Brazilian sugar industry group UNICA on Tuesday said output more than tripled in the first half of December as mills tried to extend the crushing season to the limit during drier-than-normal weather and while sugar prices are still relatively high.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.40, or 0.7%, at $594.60 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $32, or 1.1%, at $2,869 a ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was well advanced but farmers remain reluctant to sell their beans, hoping prices will rise further.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.7%, at $1.9775 per lb​.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled down 17 pounds, or 0.5%, to 3,540 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa, with port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast running well behind last season's pace.

* March New York cocoa CCc1was little changed, at $4,280 a ton.

