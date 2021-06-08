SOFTS-Raw sugar futures recover, cocoa hits one-month low

Recasts, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday from losses in the previous session with support from a stronger Brazilian currency, while arabica coffee fell for a second consecutive session and cocoa hit a one-month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.33 cent, or 1.9%, at 17.71 cents per lb, having settled down 1.9% on Monday.

* Dealers said while rains are forecast in drought-hit Brazil over the next few days, the sugar market remains nervous and essentially range-bound as the impact of the rains is assessed.

* Brokers noted that recent gains for the Brazilian currency against the dollar, as the real trades at the strongest level since December, are likely deterring sales by mills in New York futures.

* France slightly increased its estimate for 2021 sugar beet area on Tuesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​settled up $6.20, or 1.3%, at $465.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.45 cents, or 1.5%, at $1.577 per lb, having had a similar percentage loss on Monday.

* Some market participants believe the recent rise was overdone and left the market ripe for a correction.

* "The weakening of the dollar against the real compensated the rising prices in ICE NY coffee futures. In the domestic (Brazilian) market it means stable prices, which have not made producers more willing to sell their stocks," said coffee trader Comexim in a note to clients.

* The market continues to watch rain levels in top producer Brazil, which are finally set to improve after prolonged dryness that damaged the current crop and might have hit next year's.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled down $29, or 1.8%, at $1,596 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​​​settled up 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,595 pounds per tonne​, having hit its lowest since early May at 1,606 earlier in the session.

* Dealers noted problems in Ivory Coast's power supply continue to impact the country's cocoa grind. They also noted a widening discount for September versus December cocoa LCC-2=R, which indicates ample supply.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grinders processed 367,000 tonnes of beans by end-May, down 24.5% year-on-year.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell $14, or 0.6%, to $2,418 a tonnes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

