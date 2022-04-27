SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rebound, focus on May expiry

Updates with closing prices and additional comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Wednesday after falling to the lowest level in over one month earlier in the session, with the expiry of the May contract on Friday providing a short-term focus for the market.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled 0.03 cent, or 0.2%, higher at 19.02 cents per lb as the market rebounded from a dip to 18.80 cents - the lowest level since March 18.

* Dealers noted May's premium to July SB-1=R had widened slightly to around 0.12 cent while the open interest had been falling steady, indicating a lack of appetite to take delivery against the contract.

* The open interest on the May contract stood at 31,107 lots, as of Tuesday.

* The largest ever delivery for a May raw sugar contract was in 2020 when it totalled 44,449 lots.

* Brazil's government expects sugar production to grow 15% in the new season, while it sees ethanol output falling.

* Brazilian sugar industry group Unica is expected to release this week its first production report for the new season, with data from the first half of April.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.00, or 0.6%, at $523.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $30, or 1.2%, to $2,537 a tonne, recovering some ground after the prior session's fall to an eight-week low of $2,478.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand persisted, however, following lower first-quarter cocoa grinds in North America and Asia.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 settled 11 pounds, or 0.6%, higher at 1,782 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled 5.6 cents, or 2.5%, lower at $2.1555 per lb, hitting the lowest price since March 30 earlier at $2.1455.

* Dealers said the market was weighed by concerns about weak demand while technical indicators had also become bearish.

* Rabobank said in a note that however difficult it is to measure demand trends, the fact that many people are not going back to offices has a detrimental impact on coffee demand, while higher prices could as well hit sales in some countries.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $22, or 1.1%, at $2,032 a tonne.

