SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rebound, focus on May expiry

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned higher on Wednesday after falling to the lowest level in more than one month, with the expiry of the May contract on Friday providing a short-term focus for the market.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.95% at 19.17 cents per lb by 1457 GMT as the market rebounded from a dip to 18.80 cents - the lowest level since March 18.

* Dealers noted May's premium to July SB-1=R had widened slightly to around 0.10 cent while the open interest had been falling steady, indicating a lack of appetite to take delivery against the contract.

* The open interest on the May contract stood at 31,107 lots, as of Tuesday.

* The largest ever delivery for a May raw sugar contract was in 2020 when it totalled 44,449 lots.

* Sugar from Brazil and Central America is expected to be tendered against the contract.

* Brazilian sugar industry group Unica is expected to release this week its first production report for the new season, with data from the first half of April.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $525.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $2,532 a tonne, recovering some ground after the prior session's fall to an eight-week low of $2,478.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand persisted, however, following lower first-quarter cocoa grinds in North America and Asia.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 1,790 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.9% to $2.17 per lb after slipping to a four-week low of $2.1670.

* Dealers said the market was weighed by concerns about weak demand while technical indicators had also become bearish.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.7% to $2,020 a tonne.

