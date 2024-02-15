News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures near one-month low but losses seen limited going forward

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

February 15, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by Maytaal AngelD for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday, having hit a one-month low in the prior session as bearish technical signals weigh for now, but with the market underpinned by export delays in Brazil and poor crops in Thailand.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 23.15 per lb at 1347 GMT, having hit its lowest since mid-January on Wednesday.

* Dealers noted long delays at ports in top producer Brazil signal weak export flows ahead, at a time when key exporter Thailand is facing an extremely poor crop.

* Also, Brazil is in between crops for now, they noted, saying this makes the market seasonally tight - a factor that should more than offset bearish technical signals in due course.

* Raw sugar prices are expected to post an annual gain of nearly 20% in 2024 as the market shifts into a deficit next season, a Reuters poll of 12 traders and analysts showed.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $634.50 a ton.

* A total of 261,950 metric tons of white sugar was tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, which expired on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $1.82475 per lb, having closed down 2.8% on Wednesday.

* Rains in top producer Brazil are boosting the outlook for coffee crops and rising ICE-certified stocks are also weighing on prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $3,102 a metric ton.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam have softened but remain at high historical levels amid tight supplies and lacklustre trade after a week-long Lunar New Year break, traders said.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 0.9% to 4,731 pounds per ton.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council will not default on its export contracts despite a drop in cocoa production since the start of the October-to-March main crop, CCC's managing director Yves Brahima Kone said.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $5,627 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal AngelD; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

