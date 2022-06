SOFTS-Raw sugar futures gains on worries of more India export caps

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday on reports that India is likely to impose a ceiling on sugar exports at 6 million to 7 million tonnes in the upcoming season starting October.

* India, a top sugar producer, on May 24 imposed restrictions on sugar exports for this season of 10 million tonnes, aimed at ensuring ample supplies and keeping a lid on local prices.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.7% to 18.89 cents per lb at 1241 GMT. The front month had dipped to a one-month low of 18.38 cents on Wednesday.

* The sugar market continues to digest proposed tax changes in Brazil aimed at curbing inflation, including fuel price inflation. The changes could lead mills to use more cane to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol. However, the exact impact remains unclear.

* Dealers said sugar should find support near term because despite the uncertainty over the impact of the looming Brazil tax changes, energy prices should ultimately head higher, and with them, ethanol prices.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to announce a fuel price increase on Friday, local media reported on Thursday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $565.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $2.3250 per lb.

* ICE certified stocks KC-TOT-TOT fell below 1 million bags for the first time since February on Thursday, staying just shy of the lowest in 22 years.

* Commodity traders are shipping arabica coffee from Europe-based ICE futures exchange warehouses to the United States, five trade sources told Reuters, amid reduced global supplies.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,097 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.8% at $2,394 a tonne, hovering above Wednesday's 6-1/2 month low of $2,344.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 1,721 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​, having hit a three-month low on Thursday.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.