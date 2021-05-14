SOFTS-Raw sugar futures firm while coffee and cocoa weaken

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, regaining ground after the previous session's sharp fall, while coffee and cocoa prices weakened.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.14 cents, or 0.8%, to 17.25 cents per lb by 1100 GMT. The front month rose to a 2-1/2 month peak of 18.25 cents on Wednesday.

* The market fell more than 4% on Thursday, pressured by profit-taking by speculators and risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets.

* Dealers said prices remained underpinned by concerns that dry weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $2.40, or 0.5%, to $457.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.8 cents, or 0.55%, at $1.4560 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had temporarily lost momentum, with the market on track for a weekly loss after a run of four consecutive weekly gains.

* The prospect of tightening supplies in the coming months, however, continues to provide background support.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $6, or 0.4%, to $1,489 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell by 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,699 pounds a tonne.

* A total of 72,230 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE May London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Friday.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell by $20, or 0.8%, to $2,482 a tonne.

