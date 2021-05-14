Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures firm while coffee and cocoa weaken

Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, regaining ground after the previous session's sharp fall, while coffee and cocoa prices weakened.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.14 cents, or 0.8%, to 17.25 cents per lb by 1100 GMT. The front month rose to a 2-1/2 month peak of 18.25 cents on Wednesday.

* The market fell more than 4% on Thursday, pressured by profit-taking by speculators and risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets.

* Dealers said prices remained underpinned by concerns that dry weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $2.40, or 0.5%, to $457.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.8 cents, or 0.55%, at $1.4560 per lb.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had temporarily lost momentum, with the market on track for a weekly loss after a run of four consecutive weekly gains.

* The prospect of tightening supplies in the coming months, however, continues to provide background support.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $6, or 0.4%, to $1,489 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell by 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,699 pounds a tonne.

* A total of 72,230 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE May London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Friday.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell by $20, or 0.8%, to $2,482 a tonne.

