SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall, robusta coffee extends gains

Updates prices, minor edits

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Friday, reversing the previous session's gains as attention returned to improving supply prospects, while robusta coffee extended its gains as farmers hold back supplies.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 1.8% to 20.70 cents per lb at 1359 GMT, having settled up 1.1% on Thursday.

* Dealers said market attention had shifted back to better than expected production in major exporters Brazil and Thailand, though dry conditions in Brazil could weigh going forward.

* Thailand is expected to produce 8-8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2023/24 production year, a drop of about 25% from the previous year, the Sugar and Cane Board said.

* China's sugar output in the 2023/24 season is seen at 3.2 million metric tons, down 60,000 metric tons from a year earlier, the China Sugar Association said.

* The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) sugar price index declined 16.6% in December from November, driven mainly by strong production in Brazil and reduced use of sugarcane for ethanol production in India

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $598.50 a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,813 a metric ton, extending the prior session's gains.

* Dealers said prices will have to rise even further to tempt farmers in top producer Vietnam to sell at regular volumes. Exporters are meanwhile struggling to deal with delivery delays from farmers, they said.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.6% to $1.8670 per lb, having hit a one month low earlier this week.

* Dealers said the rebalancing of the Bloomberg Commodity Index later this month will likely lead to some 9,000 lots of selling.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was little changed at 3,553 pounds a ton.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was little changed at $4,259 a ton.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.