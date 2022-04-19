SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall nearly 3% as crude oil prices slide

Adds dealer comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed nearly 3% lower on Tuesday, extending a retreat from last week's five-month peak, dragged down primarily by weakness in crude oil prices. O/R

Lower energy prices reduce the incentive for mills in Brazil to produce biofuel ethanol, a cane-based fuel, which can lead to increased production of sugar.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 closed 2.6% down at 19.74 cents per lb. The front month hit a five-month peak of 20.51 cents last week.

* Commodities prices in general, including oil, gold and agricultural ones, fell on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation. O/R

* August white sugar LSUc1 lost $11.70, or 2.1%, at $538.00 a tonne.

* A total of 299,150 tonnes of mostly Indian white sugar has been tendered against the May contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the delivery was seen as supportive with the comparatively large volume and the May contract's LSUK2 premium to August indicating a strong appetite to receive sugar.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $2, or 0.1%, to $2,580 a tonne, partially recovering from a nearly one-month low on Monday.

* Dealers said North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus after last week's European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year. GRIND/EU

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 35 pounds, or 1.9%, to 1,768 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.05 cents, or 0.9%, at $2.217 per lb.

* The amount of green coffee stored at ports in the United States, the world's largest consumer of the beverage, increased at the end of March for the first time since August 2021, data from the Green Coffee Association (GCA) showed on Monday.

* Dealers said the lockdowns in China due to Covid-19 cases and the war in Ukraine raise concerns about demand.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $11, or 0.5%, at $2,088 a tonne.

