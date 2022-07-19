SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall nearly 3%, arabica coffee consolidates

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE fell nearly 3% on Tuesday, partly hit by concerns that mills will increase the amount of cane used to produce the sweetener rather than ethanol in Brazil as fuel prices fall.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.57 cents, or 2.9%, at 18.84 cents per lb.

* Dealers said weaker ethanol prices in Brazil could boost sugar production in the centre-south region as mills find it more profitable to produce the sweetener.

* Raw sugar futures extended losses after Brazil's oil company Petrobras announced a cut on gasoline prices, the first such a move since December. The move tends to increase pressure on ethanol prices.

* Rabobank said in a report that ethanol parity had fallen to 16.3 cents per lb likely due to upcoming tax changes which will lower petrol prices, noting the sugar mix during the rest of the season would be closely watched.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $14.50, or 2.6%, at $539.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.3 cent, or 0.6%, to $2.165 per lb with the market consolidating after climbing by nearly 8% on Monday.

* Dealers said roaster buying had contributed to the run-up in prices along with a weaker dollar. FRX/They also noted green coffee stocks in the U.S. increased less than the average for this time of the year while cash market differentials remained high.

* A further decline in ICE certified stocks to 727,222 bags - the lowest level since August 1999 - also helped support prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2rose $6, or 0.3%, to $1,998 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled up $18, or 0.8%, to $2,347 a tonne.

* Dealers said second-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus as they keep a close watch on whether global economic woes are beginning to impact consumption.

* Shares in British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat Group HOTC.Lslump as much as 40% after the company revised sales expectation.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 20 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,734 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao and David Evans)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.