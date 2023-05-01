SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall from last week's 11-year highs

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed lower on ICE on Monday after reaching their highest prices in more than 11 years last week. Arabica coffee was also down in light volume with most of Europe and Latin America shut for the Labour Day holiday.

There was no trading for white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa in London.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 futures settled down 0.81 cents, or 3.1%, at 25.54 cents per lb. The May contract expired on Friday after gaining 8.7% last week.

* Dealers said the market was due for a correction near-term after the sharp gains in the last two weeks.

* They also said that high prices might scare away large buyers such as China, reducing outright demand for the sweetener.

* Sugar has been boosted of late by lower-than-expected output in India, Thailand, China and the European Union, while the upcoming harvest in top producer Brazil has been slowed by rains.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 0.35 cents, or 0.2%, at $1.856 per lb. The contract lost 2.8% last week.

* For the arabica harvest, there is still only few areas ready, with most field work expected to pick-up pace later in the month and in June, analysts said.

* Dealers noted the continuing reduction of ICE-certified stocks, with total of only 672,365 bags on Monday compared with 1.12 million bags a year earlier.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $5, or 0.2%, at $2,932 a tonne. The contract lost 2% last week.

* Below-average rainfall across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week has not affected crops as harvests pick up, farmers said on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Maju Samuel)

