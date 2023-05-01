SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall from last week's 11-year highs

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures were lower on ICE on Monday after reaching the highest prices in more than 11 years last week. Arabica coffee was also down in light volume with most of Europe and Latin America shut for Labour Day holiday.

There was no trading for white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa in London.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 futures were 2.05% down at 15:09 GMT to 25.81 cents per lb. The May contract expired on Friday after gaining 8.7% last week.

* Chinese trader COFCO delivered 900,000 tonnes of raw sugar to ICE on the expiry of the May contract, almost all of the volume delivered.

* Dealers said the market was due for a correction near-term after the sharp gains in the last two weeks.

* They also said the current high level of prices for sugar might scare away large buyers such as China, reducing the outright demand for the sweetener.

* Sugar has been boosted of late by lower than expected output in India, Thailand, China and the European Union, while the upcoming harvest in top producer Brazil has been slowed by rains.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.9% at 15:09 at $1.8425 per pound. The contract lost 2.8% last week.

* There is forecast for dry weather in most of the coffee areas in Brazil during the next days, which will help advance the harvest, mostly for the robusta areas that have seen delays.

* For the arabica harvest, there is still only few areas ready, with most field work expected to pick-up pace later in the month and in June, analysts said.

* Dealers noted the continuing reduction of ICE certified stocks with total of only 680,163 bags last Friday compared with 1.12 million bags a year earlier.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.6% at 15:09 GMT to $2,909 a tonne. The contract lost 2% last week.

* Below average rainfall across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week has not affected crops as harvests pick up, farmers said on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

