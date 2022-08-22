SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall; coffee prices climb

Adds details, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Monday as recent weakness in fuel prices in Brazil raised the prospect that mills in the world's top sugar producer will increasingly use cane to produce the sweetener rather than biofuel ethanol.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 1.3% to 17.86 cents per lb at 1400 GMT. The front month dipped to a two-week low of 17.61 cents on Friday.

* "Underlying the market’s general malaise is the ongoing weakness in hydrous ethanol, which has crashed lower in recent weeks after a raft of government legislation in Brazil has turned ethanol into the poor cousin in the production choice equation," analyst GreenPool said in a market update.

* Dealers also noted that upward momentum driven by fund short-covering had run out of steam.

* Brazil's government on Friday cut its sugarcane crop estimate for 2022/23 to 514 million tonnes - the smallest volume since 2011 - because of unfavourable weather and a large reduction in planted area.

* The projection was well below most other forecasts. A Reuters poll last month had a median forecast of 550 million tonnes. SUG/POLL

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $546.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.5% to $2.2085 per lb as the market resumed its upward trend, with funds continuing to build a net long position.

* The December contract rose about 16% from a low on July 15 of $1.9230 to a peak on Aug. 12 of $2.2340 but has lost some ground during the last few days on selling linked to a slight recovery in exchange stocks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 19 stood at 610,680 bags, a fourth successive daily increase after setting a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,239 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,366 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast cocoa farmers welcomed light rainfall last week, which will be good for the development of the October-to-March main crop, they said on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.1% at 1,827 pounds a tonne​.

