SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall as crude oil prices weaken

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, weighed down by strong exports from India and weakness in crude oil prices. [O/R]

Lower energy prices reduce the incentive for mills in Brazil to biofuel ethanol, a cane-based fuel, which can lead to increased production of sugar.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.5% at 18.75 cents per lb by 1214 GMT.

* Dealers said strong exports from India remained a bearish factor although the downside may be limited by support around 18.50 cents a lb.

* They said the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil was off to a slower-than-expected start but downplayed the significance of the data.

* "You simply can't take a fortnight when the total cane crush was 5 million tonnes - less than 1% of the expected total - as having any meaning whatsoever," Marex analyst Robin Shaw said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.55% to $521.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $2.1610 per lb with the market looking to consolidate after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Dealers said the market remained on the defensive with concerns that both the conflict in Ukraine and lockdowns in China could curb demand.

* A diminishing outlook for production in Colombia following heavy rains and related quality concerns, however, helped to underpin prices.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,105 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,610 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.807 million tonnes by May 1 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, down 3.2% from the same period last season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to 1,827 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

